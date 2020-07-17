1/1
Michael Purcell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Purcell

West Lafayette - Michael Eugene Purcell, 71, of West Lafayette, died, Tuesday, July 14, 2020; surrounded by his loving Family. He was born March 26, 1949, in Lafayette, to the late George D. & Anna L. (Bullock) Purcell. He married, Fay (Mills) Purcell, August 3, 2004, in Lafayette; she survives. Mike was a 1967 graduate of Benton Central High School & attended Purdue University. He had worked as a manufacturing engineer at Fairfield Manufacturing, retiring in 2014. Mike enjoyed building & flying radio controlled planes & was a member of the Lafayette Cloud Jockey Club & the Star City Corvette Club.

Surviving with his Wife, Fay, are a Daughter, Sara Winkler, 2 Grandsons, Chase & Mason, 2 Sisters, Janet (Robb) McKinney & Patty (Chuck) Kirts, Brother, George (Yvonne) Purcell & several Nieces & Nephews. He is preceded in death by his Sister & Brother-in-Law, Connie & Joe Widmer & Niece, Lindsay McKinney.

Due to the current pandemic & restrictions, a private Family Funeral Mass, will be, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11 AM, at St. Charles Catholic Church, Otterbein, with Father Thomas Haan officiating. For those wishing to view the Mass, it will be live streamed at www.stcharlesotterbein.com. Burial will be at Montmorenci Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 108 N. Meadow St., Otterbein, IN 47970 or Community Cancer Network, PO Box 4499, Lafayette, IN 47903. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Mike's Family. Visit Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page or www.shoemakerfh.com to leave any condolences or to share a photo or memory of Mike.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shoemaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved