Michael Purcell
West Lafayette - Michael Eugene Purcell, 71, of West Lafayette, died, Tuesday, July 14, 2020; surrounded by his loving Family. He was born March 26, 1949, in Lafayette, to the late George D. & Anna L. (Bullock) Purcell. He married, Fay (Mills) Purcell, August 3, 2004, in Lafayette; she survives. Mike was a 1967 graduate of Benton Central High School & attended Purdue University. He had worked as a manufacturing engineer at Fairfield Manufacturing, retiring in 2014. Mike enjoyed building & flying radio controlled planes & was a member of the Lafayette Cloud Jockey Club & the Star City Corvette Club.
Surviving with his Wife, Fay, are a Daughter, Sara Winkler, 2 Grandsons, Chase & Mason, 2 Sisters, Janet (Robb) McKinney & Patty (Chuck) Kirts, Brother, George (Yvonne) Purcell & several Nieces & Nephews. He is preceded in death by his Sister & Brother-in-Law, Connie & Joe Widmer & Niece, Lindsay McKinney.
Due to the current pandemic & restrictions, a private Family Funeral Mass, will be, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11 AM, at St. Charles Catholic Church, Otterbein, with Father Thomas Haan officiating. For those wishing to view the Mass, it will be live streamed at www.stcharlesotterbein.com
. Burial will be at Montmorenci Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 108 N. Meadow St., Otterbein, IN 47970 or Community Cancer Network, PO Box 4499, Lafayette, IN 47903. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Mike's Family. Visit Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page or www.shoemakerfh.com
to leave any condolences or to share a photo or memory of Mike.