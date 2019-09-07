Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Roundtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Roundtree


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Roundtree Obituary
Michael Roundtree

West Point - Michael Steven Roundtree, 57, passed away on September 1, 2019 in West Point, Indiana.

Born October 10, 1961 to the late Chuck and Mary Roundtree.

He was a long-time resident of the Lafayette area and retired from the State Highway Department.

Michael is survived by his children, Brandon and Shay; sisters, Dorothy and Connie; brother, Roy; grandchildren, Kiran, Bradley and Jayden; great-grandchildren, Hazel and Kinsey, and numerous other extended family members.

Private Family Services. Please share memories and condolences at www.simlpicityfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.