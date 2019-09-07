|
|
Michael Roundtree
West Point - Michael Steven Roundtree, 57, passed away on September 1, 2019 in West Point, Indiana.
Born October 10, 1961 to the late Chuck and Mary Roundtree.
He was a long-time resident of the Lafayette area and retired from the State Highway Department.
Michael is survived by his children, Brandon and Shay; sisters, Dorothy and Connie; brother, Roy; grandchildren, Kiran, Bradley and Jayden; great-grandchildren, Hazel and Kinsey, and numerous other extended family members.
Private Family Services. Please share memories and condolences at www.simlpicityfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 7, 2019