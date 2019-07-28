|
|
Michael "Mike" Roy Loveless
Bentonville, AR - ( December 11, 1946 - July 24, 2019 )
Michael Roy Loveless, 72, died suddenly on July 24 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Mike was born on December 11, 1946 in Lafayette, IN to Harold and Dorismae Loveless.
Mike graduated from Northeast Missouri State University with a BS in Education and a MA in Secondary School Administration. He was an assistant principal, director of student activities, basketball coach and teacher. His career in education spanned over 25 years in Columbia, and Fulton, Missouri.
Mike was married to his high school sweetheart, Mary, for 51 years. Together they had 2 children, Matthew and Melissa. They enjoyed family and friends and retired in Bentonville, AR in 2014 to be close to their children and grandchildren. He loved watching his grandchildren participate in various sports, music, and drama programs.
He was a devoted member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church where he served on the Pastoral Care Team and as a worship assistant. Mike worked part-time as a substitute teacher in the Bentonville Public Schools.
Mike is survived by his wife Mary, son Matthew (Sandy) and daughter Melissa (Craig) Anderson of Bentonville; six grandchildren, Mary Beth, Luke, and Jon Thomas Loveless and Ben, Noah and Todd Anderson; one sister, brother-in law, John (Barbara) Henk of Lafayette, IN, along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 29 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Mike will be laid to rest at Lafayette, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forrest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista, AR 72715 or Bentonville HS Basketball, Attn. Coach Rippee, 1801 SE J Street, Bentonville, AR 72712, checks payable to: BPS.
Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019