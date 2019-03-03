Michael Scott Townsend



Linden - Michael Scott Townsend, 57, of Linden, passed away at his residence 9:30 AM Tuesday February 26, 2019 following a battle with cancer. Mike was born in Elwood, IN February 16, 1962, the son of the late Robert and Patricia Hancock Townsend and was a graduate of Elwood, (IN) High School. He married Jodie Mason in Lafayette and she survives. Mike was a diesel and auto mechanic and co-pastor of St. Paul Community Church in Linden. Surviving with his wife are two sons Kyle Townsend of Linden, IN; Brandon Townsend (Liesel) of Crawfordsville, IN; two brothers, Marty Townsend (Tammy) of West Point, IN; Glenn Waymire (Mary) of Delphi, IN and a sister, Deanna Crawford (Walter) of Tipton, IN. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Linden, IN from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 10:30 AM Wednesday March 6, Pastor David Hunter officiating, with interment to follow at Linden Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuenralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 3, 2019