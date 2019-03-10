|
Michael Scott VanMeeter
Lafayette - On Feb 18., 2019, Michael Scott VanMeeter died peacefully in the hospital in Port Charlotte Florida, following a long battle with heart disease.
He was born and raised in Lafayette. Went to Henry Harrison high school, received an associate degree from Purdue University. He was in the Air Force before returning back home to work at Quest Plastics. He loved fishing and hunting along the Tippecanoe river and the Wildcat creek.
He was preceded in death by his father, David VanMeeter. He is survived by two sons, Jacob and Austin VanMeeter of Indianapolis. He is also survived by his mother, Ruth VanMeeter Pritchard of Dartmouth England, and his brother Mark VanMeeter of Lafayette. Also surviving is a loving partner, Donna Legg of North Port Florida where they lived for six years.
The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 10, 2019