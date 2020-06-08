Michael "Mike" Seymour Buckley, 74, West Lebanon and formerly of Attica, passed away in the emergency room of the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 4:07 a.m.
Mike was born in Lafayette, Indiana on March 11, 1946. He was the son of the late Harold Matthew and Evelyn Voyle (Rhode) Buckley. Mike was raised in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1964. He has resided in West Lebanon since 1990.
Mike had served in the Indiana National Guard.
Mike worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company as Manager of the Printing Department. He worked at Harrison Steel for 50 years and 6 months.
Mike was a 50 year member and Past Master of the Fountain Lodge # 60 F.& A.M. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Terre Haute; member of the West Lebanon Chapter # 23 Order of the Eastern Star. He was a Scout Master serving both in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in Attica.
He was a former member of the Attica Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed quail and pheasant hunting along with fishing. He was an avid woodworker. Mike was a member and Elder of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in West Lebanon. He along with his wife enjoyed traveling.
He was first married to Judith Carpenter. Mike later married Carol F. Clark on June 5, 1993 in Attica.
He leaves behind his wife, Carol of 27 years, along with a son, James Michael (Rachel) Buckley, Bloomington, IL; a daughter, Bethany Carole Buckley, Indianapolis; two step-daughters, Dawn (Dusty) Sheets and Heidi Smart, both of West Lebanon; four grandchildren, Cameron Sheets, Tabitha Sheets, Chloe Sheets and Kaleb Wille. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, June 11th, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. with Masonic and Scottish Rite services being held at 7:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 12th, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church or Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent on line to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.