Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
1951 - 2019
Michael Turner Obituary
Michael Turner

Indianapolis - Michael L. Turner, 67, of Indianapolis passed away September 18, 2019 at Community Hospital North after battling cancer the past 3 years.

He was born December 15, 1951 in Lafayette to Gerald and Barbara (Casad) Turner. Michael graduated from Harrison High School in 1971. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Indiana State University. Michael worked as a Hairstylist at Jata's in Indianapolis.

Michael was a member of the Vintage & Antique Vacuum Cleaner Enthusiasts and had served as a past president of the organization. He was also an avid painter and artist who loved antiques, flowers and gardening. Most of all he loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother Barbara, aunts Janet Walton and Maralyn Turner, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Michael is preceded in death by his father Gerald.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:30pm. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019
