Lafayette - Michael Vance Bryan (aka Mike, Horse), of Lafayette IN passed away Sunday October 11th, 2020 at the age of 73. Visitation will be held on Saturday October 17th, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at Soller-Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909.
Mike was born on July 1st, 1947 in Lafayette, IN to Cleo Francis Bryan and Josephine Lois (Snyder) Bryan. He attended Jefferson High School of Lafayette, IN. Mike married Cheryl Sue (Horn) Bryan April 11th, 1970 and were married for 43 years.
He enjoyed storytelling to all who would listen. Mike had a passion for Jeeping. He spent many days at the Badlands jeeping with friends, enjoying the outdoors and the ride. Mike loved participating in the Camp Riley fundraiser 4xKids Days. Of recent years he spent most mornings at his favorite coffee shops with friends and sometimes took his granddaughter, Dylan, for breakfast before driving her to school.
Mike was preceded in death by his father (Cleo), mother (Lois) and his wife (Cheryl). He is survived by his son Michael Shanne Bryan of Lafayette, IN; daughter Cheryl Jenniffer (Bryan) Mako of Portland, OR; brother Kevin Bryan (aka Catfish) of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren Dylan Rose Bryan, Allison Riley Mako, Jade Overman and Parker Overman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday October 17, 2020 from 4pm-6pm Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Inurnment private Fairhaven
