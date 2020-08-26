1/
Michael W. Datzman
Michael W. Datzman

Melbourne, FL - Michael W. Datzman of Melbourne, Fl, formerly of Kentland, IN, passed away August 6, 2020 at Orchid Cove Rehab Center of Rockledge, FL.

He was born October 10, 1954 to Joseph and Cleona Datzman. Mike was a graduate of South Newton High School in 1972. He went on to United Electronics Institute in Louisville, KY graduating in 1975. Right from there, his job took him to Valparaiso, FL, where he worked at Eglin Air Force Base. Later his work took him to an Air Force Base in Melbourne where he continued specialized work. Mike traveled to many states in the U.S., also overseas working.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Datzman. Mike's life partner, Geraldine (Geri) Timms passed away. Her sons, Daniel and Steve Timms survive.

Surviving along with his mother are two siblings, (J.R.) Joseph Ray Datzman of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Sandra (Kevin) Ponto of Plainfield, IN. Also surviving is a niece, Michelle Ponto of Plainfield, IN.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, 10:00 AM (CDT) at St. John Catholic Church of Earl Park. Fr. Robert Bernotas to officiate. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Kentland.

Due to Covid-19, facemask and social distancing requirements will be followed. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland or the American Diabetes Association.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church of Earl Park
