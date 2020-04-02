|
Michele Higgins
Michele M. Higgins died after a long fought battle with cancer on March 31, 2020 at the age of 61.
Michele is survived by her 4 children Melissa (Michael) Ellis of Lafayette, Megan Stockton (Sweedenburg Field) of South Bend, Gregory Higgins and Amanda Higgins of Napoleon, OH. She is survived by her step-mother and friend Barb Lauer of Fort Wayne, sister Debra (Langdon) Adams of Fort Wayne and brother Donald (Julie) Lauer of Auburn.
She was a devoted Oma to her 7 grandkids MaryAnna and Ava Bellinger of Texas, Zoe Field, Owen Higgins, Maggie and Della Ellis, and Max Higgins.
Michele was fondly known as Aunt Snow to her 5 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, Donald Lauer and Della Wood Lauer and husband Greg Higgins.
Michele was born February 4, 1959 to Donald Lauer and Della Wood Lauer in Fort Wayne, IN. She graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School. She worked many years at the New Haven BMV and retired from Purdue University in 2014.
After retirement she loved to garden, crochet, decorate and listen to music. She loved to spend time with her kids from Oma's Daycare.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends who enjoyed her sense of humor and willingness to help others.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. Donations may be made to Congress Street United Methodist Church for the Oakland Elementary Food Pantry at 2010 Congress St. Lafayette, IN 47905.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020