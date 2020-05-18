Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
Michelle Ann Simpson

Lafayette - Michelle Ann Simpson, 50, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 4:45 a.m. at her residence. Michelle was born on July 20, 1969 in Lafayette to Ted K. Swindle and Bonnie L. (Gipson) Phillips, and she survives. She was a 1987 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Michelle married Wesley Simpson on February 14, 2018 in Lafayette, and he passed on May 15, 2020. She attended ITT Tech where she received her Associates Degree in 2015. Michelle worked for Wabash National as a laborer, enjoyed reading, sewing and Facebook.

Surviving along with her mother, are two daughters, Kimberly (Randy) Wilkinson of Attica and Kaitlyn (Kaleb) Molter of Lafayette. Also surviving are two brothers, Gregory V. Swindle of Vincennes and Shawn L. Swindle of Lafayette, and six grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020
