Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Michelle Chadwell

Michelle Chadwell

Lafayette - Michelle Kathleen Chadwell, 37, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her residence.

She was born January 27, 1982 in Lafayette to Stephen and Kathleen S. (Thomas) Chadwell. She was a 2000 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School before attending Ivy Tech Community College.

She worked for Frito Lay in Merchandise and Sales for three years.

Michelle loved gardening, reading and her dog Dinky. Most of all she loved her children more than anything.

She is survived by her children Sydney Scharlach of Kokomo and Alexavier Scharlach of Lafayette, parents Stephen and Kathleen Chadwell, Fiance Phillip Dowell, and sister Becky Chadwell of Highland Park, IL.

Michelle is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Frank and Elizabeth Thomas and paternal grandparents Oda and Helen Chadwell.

Visitation will be held from 5pm- 8pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Friday, December 6, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Natalie's Second Chance or Almost Home Humane Society. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
