Michelle R. Schelle
Elkhart - Mrs. Michelle R. Schelle, 63, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully following a brief but courageous battle with cancer at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was also a 17 year MS survivor as well.
She was born in Elkhart on Aug. 23, 1955, and is survived by her birth parents, Bud Bainter and Eleanor (Edman) West, but is preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Ralph and Maybelle McBride, along with siblings Carol and Dennis McBride. She married David A. Schelle in 1974 and he survives at home.
Also surviving are children Amanda (Kelly Rider) and Christian (Ann) Schelle; grandchildren Mallory, Michael, Ben, Blake and Colin, and brother Rick (Sam) Bainter.
Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart will host a celebration of family and friends for Michelle on Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Cremation will follow.
Michelle, or "Mops" as she was lovingly referred to by her family, worked as an abstract and title searcher for the better part of 30 years. She was a 1973 Clay HS graduate and was an avid NASCAR and Drag Racing enthusiast. She also loved to spend time with the grandkids and grand-pups and spend quiet moments outside with her floral pots watching the birds, squirrels and deer pass through the yard. Memorials may go to the Multiple Sclerosis Association or to the Center for Hospice Care.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 16, 2019