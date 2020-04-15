|
Mickey L. Clark
Lafayette - Mickey L. Clark, 71, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. He was born August 30, 1948, Guam to the late Marian and Phyllis (Knowles) Clark.
Mickey graduated from Attica High School and DeVry Institute of Technology. He was a veteran of the Army serving during the Vietnam War. On December 26, 1979, he married Terri Cole in Lafayette and she survives. Mickey worked for Ely Lilly for 33 years and at the time of his retirement he was a Supervisor.
He was a member of Evangelical Covenant Church and enjoyed boating, looking at cars and shooting muzzleloaders. Micky was a musican and played the drums in a band for several years.
Surviving along with his wife are his children Sam Clark of Lafayette, Nikki (Derek) Vanscoyoc of Lafayette, grandchildren Kyle and Jake Vanscoyoc and Caleb and Kenzie Clark. Also surviving are his brothers Patrick (Pam) Clark of FL, and Steve (Kathy) Clark of Plainfield.
Due to restrictions a private service will be held on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Interment will be at Meadow View Cemetery in Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to the . You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020