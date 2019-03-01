|
Mildred B. Lechtenberg
Butte, NE - Funeral services Mildred B. Lechtenberg, age 97, will be held March 1, 2019, at 10:30 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte, Nebraska, and will be officiated by Rev. Doug Scheinost and Rev. Richard Reiser, nephew of Mildred. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Butte.
Public Visitation will be held Thursday February 28th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with prayer service and Rosary at 7:00 pm.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred passed away February 25, 2019, at Butte, Nebraska.
Mildred was born December 16, 1921 at Naper, Nebraska to Hawley and Vera Zink, the sixth of nine children, five brothers (Gail, Allen, Roy, Basil, and Wayne) and three sisters (Lillie, Lilia, and Elaine). Mildred graduated from Butte High School in 1939 where she completed "Normal training ". She taught school in Monowi Nebraska prior to being united in marriage to Lawrence Lechtenberg. Mildred was preceded in death by Lawrence Lechtenberg, her husband of 71 years, and by all of her siblings.
Mildred leaves seven children: Vic (wife Grayce Stara) of West Lafayette, Indiana; Judy (husband Jerry Cullen) of Wichita, Kansas; Larry (wife Nona Wagoner) of Oakland, Nebraska; Russell (wife Susan Hoffman) of Butte; Debbie (husband Dan Hughes) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Roger (wife Rhonda Anderson) of Ainsworth, Nebraska; and Kelly (wife Marcie Curtis) of Manhattan, Kansas. In addition, Mildred's surviving family includes 31 grandchildren and 29 spouses, 61 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law; Darlene Lechtenberg, wife of her late husband Fritz; and Louise Zink, wife of Mildred's late brother Wayne.
Mildred was a life-long parishioner of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte where she served in several leadership roles over many years. She was active in Altar Society, Catholic Daughter's, and other church activities. Throughout the years when Mildred's children were growing to adulthood, she was a passionate protector and chief encourager of their efforts to pursue education. Later, she took great pleasure in visits by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always visibly thrilled to talk with them and learn of their successes in school and beyond. She took great pride in remembering all of their names and birthdates, and rarely missed sending precious notes on birthdays and anniversaries.
Mildred experienced great joy through the experiences and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nothing brought a bigger smile to her face than being able to hold a new grandbaby or great-grandbaby. She will be missed immensely by her family and by all who knew her and were the target of her infectious smile.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the any of the following-Lawrence and Mildred Lechtenberg Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska, the Team Jack Foundation, or SS Peter and Paul Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 1, 2019