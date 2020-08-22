1/1
Mildred Cecile Halsema
1932 - 2020
Mildred Cecile Halsema

Dayton - Mildred Cecile Halsema, of Dayton, IN, formerly of Lafayette, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare Center.

Mildred was born December 3, 1932 in New Richmond, IN, to the late Ernest and Gladys (Mullen) Stephenson. She grew up on a farm, driving tractors, taking care of the farm animals, and doing other farm chores. After graduating from New Richmond High School in 1950, Mildred attended Indiana State Teachers College in Terre Haute for two years, before transferring to Ball State Teachers College in Muncie, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Education. Later, she completed a Master's degree from Purdue University.

After teaching for a few years in Texas, Mildred returned to Indiana and taught more than 30 years at Durgan Elementary School in Lafayette. During her long career, she mentored several student teachers. Mildred attended Dayton United Methodist Church and was active in their Hatke's small ministry group. She was a frequent volunteer at Home Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Hospital, holding the office of Treasurer for the Pink Ladies organization. She enjoyed dancing at the Johnson Rags Dance Club for many years. She was a Master Gardener and was active in the Mulberry Garden Club. She also was active in the Sheffield Home Ec. Group, holding the office of Vice President for several years. She was a member of the Wabash Area Lifetime Learning Association (WALLA) and enjoyed attending their classes and special events. Mildred had a life-long love of animals and her pets were her spoiled and well-loved companions. She was a devoted wife, partner, mother, and grandmother.

On August 7,1955, Mildred wed Air Force Major James W. Fulk, with whom she had two daughters, Cynthia and Charlotte. On July 3, 1969, Mildred married Richard Daniel "Dan" Halsema of Lafayette. Mildred and Dan were married for 19 wonderful years, before his passing on September 12, 1988. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her older sister, Ellen Stephenson.

Mildred is survived by her long-time companion, Retired Navy Capt. James Moore of Lafayette. by her two daughters, Cindy Mann (Marty) of Bloomington and Charlotte Ottinger (Ron Flick) of Indianapolis, five grandchildren, Kelsey Mann, Erik Mann, and Kayla Mann, Sarah Ottinger, and Sam Ottinger, two step grandchildren, Abby Flick Goforth (Steve) and Alex Flick, and three great-grandchildren, Katearia, Isabella, and Ora Mann.

Visitation and services will be private due to concerns brought by COVID-19. Hippensteel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hippensteelsfuneralservice.com. The family welcomes donations in her memory to the Columbian Park Zoo of Lafayette for their education programs http://columbianparkzoo.org/531/Education-Programs or to a favorite charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
