Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Mildred H. Shinneman Obituary
Mildred H. Shinneman

Lafayette - Mildred H. Shinneman, 97, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Rosewalk Village.

She was born July 21, 1922, in Hancock County Tazewell, TN, to the late Robert and Susan Seal Odom.

Mildred graduated from Normal Community High School, Normal, IL. Her marriage was John Moore in 1947 and he passed away and she then married Lyle Shinneman August 25, 1995 and he died in 2004.

Millie work as an administrative secretary for Purdue University for over 25 years.

She attended Covenant Church in West Lafayette, was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and Purdue Basketball.

Surviving are grandson, Travis Brunner, granddaughter, Ashley Filson both of Lafayette, great-granddaughters, Amber, Tyanna, sister, Dorothy Doner of Venice, FL, sister, Irene Niebore of Kalamazoo, MI., Millie was preceded in death her daughter, Linda S. Brunner.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette., followed by funeral at 11:00am. Officating Pastor Tom Jameson. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens West Lafayette, IN.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Covenant Church 211 Knox Drive, West Lafayette,IN 47906. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
