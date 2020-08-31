1/1
Colfax - Mildred J. (Gish) Edmondson, 86, of Colfax, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mulberry Health, Mulberry, Ind. She was born December 24, 1933 in Carroll County to Ora Lee & Mary Evelyn (Ladow) Gish. She married Jerry Lee Edmondson on October 6, 1951 in Clarkshill, Ind. and they had 45 blessed years together. Mildred was a 1952 graduate of Colfax High School. She had worked at Colfax IGA, Colfax Lumber Company and Area IV Council of Aging. Mildred loved Purdue Sports, the Colts Football team, Peyton Manning, cats, crocheting, and most all, spending time with her family. Mildred is survived by 3 children, Mike (Mary Jo) Edmondson, of Frankfort, Deborah (Rick) Batts of Colfax, Rick (Jennifer) Edmondson of rural Frankfort, 9 grandchildren, Randy Bragg, LaNetta Batts, Curt (Emily) Edmondson, Tracy (Brian) Quandt, Amber Bragg, Elizabeth (Jeff) Stankard, Jason Bragg, Derick Edmondson, Kevin (Kimberly) Edmondson, 22 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband in 1996, brother, Ronald Gish, daughter Vicky Lynne Edmondson, 3 grandchildren, Phillip Kevin Bragg Jr., Jamie Lee Ballard, and Stacy Lynn Edmondson. Family services will be held. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery, Colfax, Indiana. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort is assisting family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Clinton County Cancer Fund, 258 ½ Fourth St., Frankfort, IN 46041. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
