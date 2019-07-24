|
|
Mildred L. Clauss
Francesville - Mildred L. "Millie" Clauss, 92, of Francesville, IN went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital. Millie was born on July 21, 1927 in Francesville to the late Benjamin and Sarah Kuebler Anliker. She graduated from Wolcott High School in 1945. On February 20, 1946, Millie married the late Robert E. Clauss in Wolcott, IN. They lived in Wolcott for many years where they farmed, milked cows and raised their family.
Millie was an active member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Over the years, she had taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at the Remington church. She enjoyed Sewing Circle and volunteering at Parkview Haven.
Millie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She especially enjoyed "entertaining" the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Millie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by:
Coleen Culp, Decatur, IN Daughter, Roberta (Duane) Pilotte, Wolcott, IN Daughter, Mary Lou (Tom) Dexter, North Richland Hills, TX Daughter, Jim Schwartz, San Diego, CA Son-in-law, 13 Grandchildren: Shawn Culp, Eric (Trudy) Culp, Benjamin (Tonya) Culp, Jennifer (Chris) Sewell, Kyle (Ashley) Culp, Robert (Carrie) Schwartz, Mark (Heather) Schwartz, Chris Schwartz, Nick (Niki) Pilotte, Miranda (Jason) Farmer, Kara (Todd) Bradford, Drew Dexter and Heidi (Jeremy) Hans, 21 Great Grandchildren, Earl (Elizabeth) Anliker, Winamac, IN Brother
Eleanor Bogart, Francesville, IN Sister, Wilma Clauss, Lafayette, IN Sister-in-law, and many Nieces and Nephews.
Preceded in death by: Benjamin and Sarah Kuebler Anliker, Parents, Robert E. Clauss, Husband, Sandra Schwartz, Daughter, Gabriel Schwartz, Great Grandson, Emma Jean (Oliver) Stieglitz, Sister, Charles (Margaret) Anliker, Brother, James Bogart, Brother-in-law, Marvin (Lorrene) Clauss, Brother-in-law, Paul Clauss, Brother-in-law.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM EDT Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville, IN.
Visitation will be from 3-8 PM EDT Friday, July 26, 2019 Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Harvest Call or Humanitarian Distribution Center.
Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 24, 2019