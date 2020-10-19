Mildred "Millie" McGrew
Mildred F. "Millie" McGrew, 92, formerly of Delphi and Logansport, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:10 pm.
She was born July 8, 1928, in Mitchell, SD, to the late F. O. and Mildred J. (Hintze) McGrew. She was a 1947 graduate of Wiley High School in Terre Haute, IN, and later attended Indiana State Teachers College in Terre Haute. Millie worked in banking in Madison, WI, and in Delphi, IN, and she worked as the church secretary for the Delphi United Methodist Church for 14 years.
She was a lifetime member and former president of the Tri Kappa Sorority and a member of the Delphi United Methodist Church.
Millie was known to her nieces and nephews as Aunt Sis. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed cats, needlework, and music by big bands and Frank Sinatra.
She is survived by three nephews and one niece whom she helped raise: Jeff McGrew (Laurie) of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England; Lisa Crandall (Duane) of Rock Island, IL; Matt McGrew (Meg) of Rock Island, IL; and Chris McGrew (Carol) of Terre Haute, IN. She is also survived by a sister, Jane Myers of Vevay, IN; sisters-in-law Lunnie Groth (Phil) of Sebring, FL, and Mary Kay McGrew of Louisville, KY; dear cousins Carol Hintze of Santa Rosa, CA, and Bill Barth of Phoenix, AZ; and nieces and nephews Becky Curlin (Greg) of Vevay, IN; Neil Myers (Tonya) of Bristol, IN; Mike McGrew (Debbie) of Louisville, KY; Steve McGrew (Karen) of Knoxville, TN; Kathy Gilbert (Jerry) of Crossville, TN; Dan McGrew of Louisville, KY; Don McGrew (Elaine) of Louisville, KY; Jamie Rumrill (Craig) of Louisville, KY; Bob Myers (Beth) of Delphi, IN; and Deb Been of Delphi, IN. She is also survived by several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grandnephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Major Lloyd "Bud" McGrew and George McGrew.
Visitation will be held from 10AM-11AM, Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center in Delphi. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment to take place at Masonic Cemetery in Delphi. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Mitchell, SD, Historical Society or the Tri Kappa Sorority.
Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced due to Covid-19.
