Milton Dean Rodgers
Milton Dean Rodgers

Kokomo - Milton Dean Rodgers, 76, Kokomo, passed away 3:27 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born July 8, 1944 in Logansport to Albert Milton and Wilda (Davidson) Rodgers. He married Patricia Frushour on June 19, 1966 in Walton. She survives.

Milton was a graduate of Metea High School and received his Bachelors Degree in MET and two Associate Degrees from Purdue University. He worked as a Senior Project Engineer for Delphi Automotive for 39 years. He then served as the CW REMC Director from 2011 and WVPA Director from 2015 until this past week. He was a member of Burlington United Methodist Church for 49 years, a 40 year member of Kiwanis, where he served as President twice, Carroll County 4-H Leader, Carroll County Economic Development Corp. Charter Member and Past President, Burlington Community Park Board Member, and Burlington Community Club Member. He enjoyed traveling, photography, gardening, and agriculture, but loved most to spend time with his family.

Along with his wife of 54 years, Milton is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Traci) Rodgers and Scott (Danielle) Rodgers, both of Indianapolis; sister, Anita Delight (Phil) Conn; brother, William (Lynne) Rodgers; grandson, Noah Rodgers; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held, 11 am, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Burlington United Methodist Church, 113 W. 10th St., Burlington. Pastor Mark Miller will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at the church. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel is assisting with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Milton's memory to the Riley Children's Hospital, or MDS Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stout & Son - Burlington Chapel
44 Michigan St.
Burlington, IN 46915
(765) 883-5122
