Miriam Kay Gaut
Payne - Miriam Kay Gaut, age 84, of Monroeville, Indiana, went to be with her Lord on June 15, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1935, in Payne, Ohio, daughter of the late Marcell and Gladys (Turner) Gaut. Miriam was a graduate of Payne High School. On June 25, 1954, she married Gary Armstrong at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Miriam was very active in her church serving as Sunday School teacher and superintendent, organizing bake sales and Mother-Daughter Teas, participating in the Martha and Letitia Circles, and Bible studies. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Miriam graduated from St. Francis College, Fort Wayne, Indiana, in Elementary Education. She loved children. Miriam especially enjoyed teaching children. She welcomed the many friends of her own children into her home. Miriam enjoyed her work at the Fort Wayne Public Library and later managing the Pokagon State Park gift shop. Most of all Miriam enjoyed spending time with her family. Her hobbies included reading, enjoying nature, china painting, and crocheting.
Miriam was predeceased by her sisters, Myrna (Don) Snyder and Marsha (Gene) Conwell, and nephew, Kevin Conwell.
She will be greatly missed by her children Marilyn (David) Miatke of West Lafayette, IN; Maria (Richard) Cuney of Grabill, IN; and Bruce (Jeannie) Armstrong of Ft. Wayne, IN; 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Miriam requested memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.