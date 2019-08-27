|
|
Miriam R. Kimmel Kuns
Flora - Miriam R. Kimmel Kuns, 82, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 7:44pm at her daughters home near Camden, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 12, 1936 in Darke County, OH, the oldest daughter of the late William & Mary King Kimmel. Her marriage was to Lee J. Kuns in Brookville, OH on February 3, 1963, and she became a mother to his 4 children, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2007. She attended Wengerlawn & Verona Schools in Ohio. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Bachelor Run Old German Baptist Brethren Church in Flora. She enjoyed gardening, and her flower gardens. She dearly loved her many grandchildren, and family, and spending time with them. Surviving: Son-Steve & Juanita Kuns of Flora; daughter-Sue Ann & Michael Brubaker of Eaton, OH; son-David & Carla Kuns of Zillah, WA; son-Dennis & Lisa Kuns of Camden; son-Gary & Diane Kuns of Delphi; son-Gordon & Lorraine Kuns of Cutler; daughter-Karen & Richard Cottrell of Camden; brothers-Paul & Janet Kimmel, and David Kimmel of Rochester; sisters-Martha & Don Balsbaugh of Rossville, Mary Ann & John Petrie of Athens, WI, Leah & Jerry Filbrun of Conover, OH. 28 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by an inf. grandson; 2 grandsons Jeremy & Shane Kuns; a granddaughter Melaine Kuns; a great grandson Adrian Hollinger. Services: friends may call for visitation Wednesday from 1pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm at the Bachelor Run Old German Baptist Brethren Church in Flora. Her funeral service will be there Thursday at 10am, home brethren officiating. Burial at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Flora. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019