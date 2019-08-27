Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
For more information about
Miriam Kuns
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Kuns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam R. Kimmel Kuns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam R. Kimmel Kuns Obituary
Miriam R. Kimmel Kuns

Flora - Miriam R. Kimmel Kuns, 82, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 7:44pm at her daughters home near Camden, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 12, 1936 in Darke County, OH, the oldest daughter of the late William & Mary King Kimmel. Her marriage was to Lee J. Kuns in Brookville, OH on February 3, 1963, and she became a mother to his 4 children, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2007. She attended Wengerlawn & Verona Schools in Ohio. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Bachelor Run Old German Baptist Brethren Church in Flora. She enjoyed gardening, and her flower gardens. She dearly loved her many grandchildren, and family, and spending time with them. Surviving: Son-Steve & Juanita Kuns of Flora; daughter-Sue Ann & Michael Brubaker of Eaton, OH; son-David & Carla Kuns of Zillah, WA; son-Dennis & Lisa Kuns of Camden; son-Gary & Diane Kuns of Delphi; son-Gordon & Lorraine Kuns of Cutler; daughter-Karen & Richard Cottrell of Camden; brothers-Paul & Janet Kimmel, and David Kimmel of Rochester; sisters-Martha & Don Balsbaugh of Rossville, Mary Ann & John Petrie of Athens, WI, Leah & Jerry Filbrun of Conover, OH. 28 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by an inf. grandson; 2 grandsons Jeremy & Shane Kuns; a granddaughter Melaine Kuns; a great grandson Adrian Hollinger. Services: friends may call for visitation Wednesday from 1pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm at the Bachelor Run Old German Baptist Brethren Church in Flora. Her funeral service will be there Thursday at 10am, home brethren officiating. Burial at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Flora. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now