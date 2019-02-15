|
|
Mitchell Adam Fulton
Lafayette - Mitchell Adam Fulton, 33, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 9:33 a.m. Mitchell was born on May 9, 1985 in Lafayette to Mary (Fulton) Oliver, and she survives. He graduated as Valedictorian from Camp Shelby in Mississippi. Mitchell worked as a Production Operator for Nan Shan America. He was an excellent artist, enjoyed playing pool, chess and checkers.
Surviving along with his mother, are three children, Allison Jade Fulton, Tyler Adam Fulton, and Zachary Pizzi. Also surviving is his maternal grandmother, Sue (Larry) Weston, maternal grandfather, Charlie Fulton, and one brother, Brandon Rebman of Lafayette.
He is preceded in death by one Uncle, Charles Junior Fulton.
Private family services to be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 15, 2019