Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell Adam Fulton


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mitchell Adam Fulton Obituary
Mitchell Adam Fulton

Lafayette - Mitchell Adam Fulton, 33, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 9:33 a.m. Mitchell was born on May 9, 1985 in Lafayette to Mary (Fulton) Oliver, and she survives. He graduated as Valedictorian from Camp Shelby in Mississippi. Mitchell worked as a Production Operator for Nan Shan America. He was an excellent artist, enjoyed playing pool, chess and checkers.

Surviving along with his mother, are three children, Allison Jade Fulton, Tyler Adam Fulton, and Zachary Pizzi. Also surviving is his maternal grandmother, Sue (Larry) Weston, maternal grandfather, Charlie Fulton, and one brother, Brandon Rebman of Lafayette.

He is preceded in death by one Uncle, Charles Junior Fulton.

Private family services to be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now