Mitchell S. Eads
Brookston - Mitchell S. Eads, 37, of Brookston, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2020 at IU Health Hospital of Lafayette.
He was born October 9, 1982 in Indianapolis to Skip Eads and Sarah (Walker) Eads. Mitchell attended Broad Ripple High School of Indianapolis. He participated in the Scrabble Tournament Club in Indianapolis for several years, where he was a fierce competitor having memorized all the two- and three-letter words in addition to those that begin with Q.
He spent 15 wonderful years with the love of his life, Mindi Cogdill, whom he married on March 27, 2018; she survives. Mitchell worked for SIA of Lafayette where he had a promising future. During his time there, he developed a strong interest in robotics and began teaching himself electrical engineering concepts which he applied while building his own robotic device that impressed the engineering techs and secured him a place in the robotics training program.
Mitchell was a master craftsman who shared a love of woodworking that was passed down from his father and grandfathers. He had an insatiable curiosity and was self-taught in a variety of fields including automobile repair and bicycle building. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, cooking, and cycling.
Surviving along with his wife and parents are siblings, Tucker Eads (Cindy Nguyen) and Ross Eads (Joanna Powers); his father's wife, Kat Braz; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding him in death are paternal grandparents, Gaither and Emily Eads; maternal grandparents, Edward and Carol Walker; and uncles, Tucker Walker, Bob Eads, and Don Eads.
A celebration of remembrance will be held Sunday, January 19 at Duncan Hall, 619 Ferry Street, Lafayette. Visitation begins at 4:00 p.m. followed by a brief service at 5:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to NAMI Chicago or another organization of choice that serves individuals struggling with mental illness or substance abuse.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020