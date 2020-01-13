Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Eads
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell S. Eads

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell S. Eads Obituary
Mitchell S. Eads

Brookston - Mitchell S. Eads, 37, of Brookston, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2020 at IU Health Hospital of Lafayette.

He was born October 9, 1982 in Indianapolis to Skip Eads and Sarah (Walker) Eads. Mitchell attended Broad Ripple High School of Indianapolis. He participated in the Scrabble Tournament Club in Indianapolis for several years, where he was a fierce competitor having memorized all the two- and three-letter words in addition to those that begin with Q.

He spent 15 wonderful years with the love of his life, Mindi Cogdill, whom he married on March 27, 2018; she survives. Mitchell worked for SIA of Lafayette where he had a promising future. During his time there, he developed a strong interest in robotics and began teaching himself electrical engineering concepts which he applied while building his own robotic device that impressed the engineering techs and secured him a place in the robotics training program.

Mitchell was a master craftsman who shared a love of woodworking that was passed down from his father and grandfathers. He had an insatiable curiosity and was self-taught in a variety of fields including automobile repair and bicycle building. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, cooking, and cycling.

Surviving along with his wife and parents are siblings, Tucker Eads (Cindy Nguyen) and Ross Eads (Joanna Powers); his father's wife, Kat Braz; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding him in death are paternal grandparents, Gaither and Emily Eads; maternal grandparents, Edward and Carol Walker; and uncles, Tucker Walker, Bob Eads, and Don Eads.

A celebration of remembrance will be held Sunday, January 19 at Duncan Hall, 619 Ferry Street, Lafayette. Visitation begins at 4:00 p.m. followed by a brief service at 5:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to NAMI Chicago or another organization of choice that serves individuals struggling with mental illness or substance abuse.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -