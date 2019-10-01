|
|
Mitchell W. Shepard
West Lafayette - Mitchell W. Shepard, 58, of West Lafayette, died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, Sept 29, 2019, at St Elizabeth East ER in Lafayette. He was born August 17, 1961 in Monticello, to his late father John A. "Jack" Shepard, and his mother Doris L. Houser Shepard who survives. He was a 1979 graduate of Harrison High School. He worked for Franciscan Health, at St Elizabeth Central in Lafayette, for 25 years as a boiler technician. He enjoyed camping, fishing, kayaking, and traveling. He loved to be outside, especially in the country. He was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, and enjoyed Purdue Sports. Mitch never met a stranger, was easy going, and had a great sense of humor. He dearly loved his family, and the time they spent together. Surviving: son-Justin B. Shepard of West Lafayette; mother-Doris L. Shepard of Delphi; brother-Kevin J. Shepard & Penny Paligraf of West Lafayette; nepews-Matthew J. Shepard of West Lafayette, Chris & Tina Shepard of Lafayette. Preceded in death by a brother Bradley J. Shepard. Services: Visitation will be Wednesday at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, from 11am until his funeral service at 1pm, Rev. Todd Ladd officiating. Burial at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019