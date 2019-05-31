|
|
Monroe Louis Anes
Romney, IN - Monroe Louis Anes, 89, born on February 21, 1930 in Cadillac, Michigan to Henry Clay Anes and Mary Anes Nelson, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 29, 2019. Monroe "Danny" met his beloved wife June Croff Anes at age 14 and married her on March 6, 1948 and she survives. Through 74 years and a 71-year marriage, they have weathered all of life's joys and sorrows together. Monroe served proudly in the United States Army as a Signal Corps technician and retired as a production engineer from Nortek Corporation.
He was an amazing vocalist who loved singing in his church, numerous events, and to his children. His greatest sense of joy and pride was his large family.
He is survived by his children: Diane Gaeta (Flavio), Ronald Anes (Sue), Penny Toniolli (John), Heidi Mosher (Eric Nugent); his brother Wallace Anes; his sister Joyce Smith; 18 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings; his son Dennis Anes; grandson Joel Anes; and son-in-law Christopher Davies. A memorial service will be held at Romney United Methodist Church on June 1" at 1 p.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please send donations to Natalie's Second Chance Shelter.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 31, 2019