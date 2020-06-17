Morgan J. Burke
West Lafayette - It is with great sadness that the family of Morgan Joseph Burke announces his passing on June 15, 2020, at the age of 68 following a year-long battle with amyloidosis. While much has been said about Morgan's public life as Athletics Director at Purdue University, those closest to him will remember his devotion to family and friends, his deep faith, his endless optimism, and his mission to make the world a better place.
Morgan was born in Indianapolis on December 17, 1951, to Thomas Ailbe Burke Sr. and Alice Bradley Burke. He is survived by his two sisters: Alice Ann (Burke) Rector and Mary Jo (Burke) Horlacher. He is preceded in death by his brother Thomas Ailbe Burke.
Morgan's younger years fostered a deep love for competition - much of it in the water. He was an accomplished junior swimmer who competed for the Indianapolis Athletic Club and later Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. It was during these younger years that he first met Catherine (Kate) Mullane. What started as a friendship in grade school eventually blossomed into a romance during their senior years of high school that would continue on during their time as students at Purdue.
Morgan continued his athletic pursuits at Purdue as a member of the university swim team and was team captain his senior year. He was honored with the prestigious Red Mackey Award his senior year, awarded to an athlete displaying leadership, loyalty, integrity and concern for others. Outside of the pool, Morgan was a member of Phi Beta Kappa graduating in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Management and 1975 with master's degree in Industrial Relations. His time at Purdue also marked the start of several lifetime friendships that he would cherish until his passing, particularly those with his brothers at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Morgan and Kate were married in August 1973. After their wedding, the couple moved to northwest Indiana where Morgan started a successful 18 year career with Inland Steel Co. Never one to shy away from learning, Morgan pursued a law degree and graduated from John Marshall Law School with a Juris Doctor in 1980. It was during this time that Morgan and Kate welcomed their three children, who all survive their father: Joyce, Morgan Jr., and Patrick.
Purdue was never far from Morgan's mind, and he stayed in touch with many friends in West Lafayette and ventured back for any sporting event he could. In 1993 an opportunity to come back to Purdue presented itself and Morgan was named Athletics Director, a position he remained in until 2016.
Morgan's later years marked a new joy in his life as the family expanded through Joyce, Morgan, and Patrick's marriages and three grandchildren. Even though he had retired from athletics in 2016, Morgan remained as competitive and devoted to Purdue as ever - continuing to root on the Boilermakers at several sporting events and working on the launch of Purdue University Global.
The family will hold a private funeral to honor Morgan, his accomplishments, and all their memories together. A broader celebration of life ceremony will follow at a later date when larger gatherings are safe. The family asks kindly that any donations be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation or to the Morgan & Kate Burke Athletic Scholarship through the Purdue Foundation.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.