Morris Robert
Frankfort - Morris P. Roberts, 90, of Lafayette, formerly of Frankfort, passed away at their summer cottage on the Tippecanoe River near Buffalo, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with his family in attendance. He was born July 6, 1929 in Clinton County to Floyd and Sarah (Sheets) Roberts. He was a 1947 graduate of Frankfort High School and Coyne Electrical School in Chicago. He married Shirley Reid on July 11, 1948. She survives. He worked for Pouge Electric in Frankfort for 16 years before moving on to Delco Electronics in Kokomo. Morris was recognized several times for his development of new processes and items used in the manufacturing process at Delco Electronics throughout his 30 year career before his retirement in 2004.
Morris was a member of the Central Indiana Snowmobile Club and enjoyed snowmobiling all over the United States and Canada. He was a devoted outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, riding in his boat, fishing, and was an avid slalom water skier until he was well in his 70's. He also enjoyed the 45-year tradition of fall family camp outs. He could repair anything small or large and was a skilled woodworker. He had built three grandfather clocks, and several wall and mantle clocks for his family. He loved eating popcorn, being ornery and getting into mischief with his family and friends. But above all, he was a loving husband, father, and GRANDpa.
Along with his wife of 72 years, Morris is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Ron) Tillett of Rensselaer, Deborah (Ralph) Emery of Boswell; brother, Lemoine (Mary Lou) Roberts of Crossville, TN; grandchildren, Wade (Anne) Tillett, Casey (Paul) Gray, Wesley (Rita) Tillett, Luke (Callie) Tillett, David Tillett, Tyler, Tillett, Jake (Fiancé, Abigail) Emery and Laura (Chris) Terrell; fifteen great grandchildren; and his dog, Hammie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dallas Roberts; and sisters, Wanda Zurfas and Roselyn Allen.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.