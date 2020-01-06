Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Synesael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna S. (Murray) Synesael

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna S. (Murray) Synesael Obituary
Myrna S. (Murray) Synesael

Williamsport, IN - Myrna S. (Murray) Synesael, age 74 of Williamsport, IN, went to be with the lord at 11:48 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Myrna was born on June 8, 1945 in Williamsport, IN. She was the daughter of William Cyril Murray and Jewell (Sells) Murray Vaughn. Myrna attended Williamsport High School and was a life long resident of Warren County. She married Randall L. Synesael on July 8, 1961 in Attica, IN and he survives.

Myrna excelled as an interior designer and as a healthcare provider. She had previously served as deputy treasurer of Warren County.

Myrna was a member of the Red Hat Society, Democratic Women Organization, and YA YA Sisterhood. She was famous for her craft bazaars. Anything Myrna set her mind to, she could do.

Surviving are,

Children, Brian Todd Synesael (Jeanette) of Williamsport, IN, Christopher Blake Synesael (Mandy) of Attica, IN, and Nicole L. Stevens (Mike) of Williamsport, IN;

Siblings, Brenda Butler of Williamsport, IN and Bill Vaughn (Joy) of Brownsburg, IN;

Grandchildren, Lindsay N. Synesael, Ryan T. Synesael (Lindsay T.), Cameron L. Synesael (Bailey), Miranda P. Synesael, Kalyn R. Synesael (Whitley), Emmie L. Stevens, Brianna S. Stevens, Alec Sharp, and Maximos Struthers;

Great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Jax, Adilynne, Brynlee, Branson, Paisley, and Berklee (on the way);

Numerous nieces and nephews

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Edward R. Vaughn; and sister, Sharon Stover.

Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Friday, January 10 from 3:00 p.m. EST until service time at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Don Williams officiating. Private family inurnment will be at Highland Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -