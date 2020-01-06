|
Myrna S. (Murray) Synesael
Williamsport, IN - Myrna S. (Murray) Synesael, age 74 of Williamsport, IN, went to be with the lord at 11:48 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Myrna was born on June 8, 1945 in Williamsport, IN. She was the daughter of William Cyril Murray and Jewell (Sells) Murray Vaughn. Myrna attended Williamsport High School and was a life long resident of Warren County. She married Randall L. Synesael on July 8, 1961 in Attica, IN and he survives.
Myrna excelled as an interior designer and as a healthcare provider. She had previously served as deputy treasurer of Warren County.
Myrna was a member of the Red Hat Society, Democratic Women Organization, and YA YA Sisterhood. She was famous for her craft bazaars. Anything Myrna set her mind to, she could do.
Surviving are,
Children, Brian Todd Synesael (Jeanette) of Williamsport, IN, Christopher Blake Synesael (Mandy) of Attica, IN, and Nicole L. Stevens (Mike) of Williamsport, IN;
Siblings, Brenda Butler of Williamsport, IN and Bill Vaughn (Joy) of Brownsburg, IN;
Grandchildren, Lindsay N. Synesael, Ryan T. Synesael (Lindsay T.), Cameron L. Synesael (Bailey), Miranda P. Synesael, Kalyn R. Synesael (Whitley), Emmie L. Stevens, Brianna S. Stevens, Alec Sharp, and Maximos Struthers;
Great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Jax, Adilynne, Brynlee, Branson, Paisley, and Berklee (on the way);
Numerous nieces and nephews
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Edward R. Vaughn; and sister, Sharon Stover.
Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Friday, January 10 from 3:00 p.m. EST until service time at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Don Williams officiating. Private family inurnment will be at Highland Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020