Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Myron Hanson
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lafayette Pentecostal Church of God
3616 S. 9 th St.
Lafayette, IN
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Lafayette Pentecostal Church of God
3616 S. 9 th St
Lafayette, IN
Myron E. "Mike" Hanson


1934 - 2019
Myron E. "Mike" Hanson Obituary
Myron E. "Mike" Hanson

Lafayette - Myron Eugene "Mike" Hanson, 85, of Lafayette died at 6:10 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born March 2, 1934 in Hector, MN to the late Hans Theodore and Ida (Wickman) Hanson. He attended school in Petersburg, North Dakota. Mike worked as a truck driver for Transport Services. He married Berta Cox on April 30, 2016 in Lafayette following the death of his wife Gloria.

Mike was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God where he was involved in the men's group "The Kings Men." Mike enjoyed antique cars, hunting, and playing cards, especially "Skipbo". He also enjoyed attending church and taking notes on the Pastor's sermon.

He is survived by his wife Berta; 6 children, Rose Augustine, Marvin E. (Esther) Hanson of Lafayette, David (Sue) Hanson of Lakeville, MN, Rick Allen of the Phillipines, Diane Caza of Centerville, MN, and Mary Jo (Lynn) Tyson of Fargo, ND; 6 step-children, Patricia (Coy) Ramey, Janie Griffith, DeDe Bunch, and Bobby McDonald, all of Lafayette and Freida Anes of Kirkland; 10 grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

Along with his former wife, Gloria and his parents, Hans and Ida, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Hanson; step-daughter, Bertha Wegger; granddaughter, Jessica Hanson; and 2 brothers, Merlin and Raymond Hanson.

Memorial contributions in Mike's name may be given to the at or by mail at , 6500 Technology Dr, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm (noon), Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Lafayette Pentecostal Church of God, 3616 S. 9th St., Lafayette with Pastor Chris Black and Pastor Mike Spalding officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 2122 Old Romney Rd, Lafayette, IN 47909.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
