Services
Steinke Funeral Home
101 E Beaver St
Morocco, IN 47963
(219) 866-5151
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steinke Funeral Home
101 E Beaver St
Morocco, IN 47963
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Steinke Funeral Home
101 E Beaver St
Morocco, IN 47963
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Steinke Funeral Home
101 E Beaver St
Morocco, IN 47963
Morocco - Myron Edwin Doty, 78, of Morocco, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born in Watseka, Illinois on January 2, 1941 to the late Chester and Frances (Haseby) Doty. He graduated from Morocco High School with the Class of 1959. On January 6, 1962, in Morocco, he married Patricia Bennett.

Myron worked for Permonite Manufacturing in Morocco and the Ford plant in Chicago Heights, IL. He was a custodian at Morocco Elementary School for many years. He had been a volunteer firefighter for the Morocco Fire Department. He was a member of the United Church of Morocco. Myron was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed playing cards and was an avid bowler who belonged to bowling leagues in Morocco, Rensselaer, and Iroquois, IL. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Myron is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Doty of Morocco; three children: Darrin (Kristine) Doty of Wolcott, Yvonne Stearns of Brookston, and Myron C. (Whitney) Doty of Corpus Christi, TX; one brother, Wilbur (Donna) Doty of DeMotte; two sisters, Pauline (Bill) Bennett of Morocco and Bethel (Tom) Kindell of Brook; 11 grandchildren: Joshua (Bri) Morgan, Danielle (Dr. Kurt) Riess, Michael Dust, Sheldon Cruser, Travis Phillips, Jason (Chelsea) Feldman, Brittney Herron, Taylor Doty, Logan Doty, Hayden Doty, Jack Doty, and one grandchild on the way; 9 great-grandchildren: Destiny, Cheyanne, Sawyer, Mathilde, Nathaniel, Patrick, Elizabeth, Jordan, Anthony, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Ellen Doty and Iva Mae Conley.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Morocco. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Patrick Gutwein officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
