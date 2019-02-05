Services
Lafayette - Myron Newhart was born on February 20, 1927. His parents were Mary and Charles Newhart of Lafayette, Indiana. Myron was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, Indiana. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and entered the US Navy in 1944 and served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign until he received his honorable discharge June of 1946. He married his wife Diana in July of 1947, and they had two children Dave Newhart and Cathy Hendrickson. His wife and children survive him. Myron was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 157 of the United Association and vice president of the Ed Grace Company where he worked for 42 years when he retired from the Ed Grace Division of Shambaugh and Son in 1993. He was a longtime member of the BPO Elks and former trustee. After retirement he spent time as a volunteer driver transporting veterans as needed for DAV. Myron's loving family was with him when he passed on February 02, 2019. He was a great man who will always be with us.

Private Family Services at a later date. Hippensteel Funeral Home entrusted with care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Health Lafayette East Palliative Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019
