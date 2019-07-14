Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN
Myrtle Clark


1925 - 2019
Myrtle Clark Obituary
Myrtle Clark

Lafayette - Myrtle L. Clark, 93, of Lafayette, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at I U Health Arnett in Lafayette

Born on August 6, 1925 in Danville, IL, she was the daughter of the late Wm. Cadle and Alice (Proudy) Cadle.

She married Earl W. Clark, Sr. on July 7, 1941 in St. Louis, MO and he preceded her in death on November 21, 2002.

Myrtle was a homemaker. She was a member of Evergreen Wesleyan.

Surviving are her children: Dorothy E. Clark of Lafayette, Mrs. Kenneth (Carol) Waye of Lafayette, Mrs. Fred (Judy) Landes of Lafayette, Earl W. "Butch" (Charlene) Clark, Jr. of Delphi, Mrs. Bud (Ila) Sanders of Lafayette, Mrs. Richard (Lydia) Wheat of Meza, AZ and Timothy L. Clark of Hobart, IN, 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 1 sister, 2 step-brothers and 2 step-sisters.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Joe Park officiating with interment at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances memorial contributions may be made to donor's . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 14, 2019
