Lafayette - Myrtle L. Clark, 93, of Lafayette, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at I U Health Arnett in Lafayette



Born on August 6, 1925 in Danville, IL, she was the daughter of the late Wm. Cadle and Alice (Proudy) Cadle.



She married Earl W. Clark, Sr. on July 7, 1941 in St. Louis, MO and he preceded her in death on November 21, 2002.



Myrtle was a homemaker. She was a member of Evergreen Wesleyan.



Surviving are her children: Dorothy E. Clark of Lafayette, Mrs. Kenneth (Carol) Waye of Lafayette, Mrs. Fred (Judy) Landes of Lafayette, Earl W. "Butch" (Charlene) Clark, Jr. of Delphi, Mrs. Bud (Ila) Sanders of Lafayette, Mrs. Richard (Lydia) Wheat of Meza, AZ and Timothy L. Clark of Hobart, IN, 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 1 sister, 2 step-brothers and 2 step-sisters.



Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Joe Park officiating with interment at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances memorial contributions may be made to donor's .