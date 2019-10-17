Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for N. Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

N. Loretta Bryant


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
N. Loretta Bryant Obituary
N. Loretta Bryant

Lafayette - N. Loretta Bryant, 100, a 60-year resident of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Mulberry Healthcare.

She was born September 10, 1919 in Sullivan, IN. Her first marriage was to Henry Albert Guenther. He preceded her in death. She later married Clarence "Peewee" Bryant and he also preceded her in death.

Loretta was a Culinary Specialist for Purdue University Carey Hall for 25 years before retiring.

She enjoyed knitting, playing cards and raising her five children.

She is survived by her children: Robert (Valerie) Guenther of Lafayette, Charles Guenther of Lafayette, Barbara Vandall of West Lafayette and Pamela (Clifford) Barnett of Florida. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Along with her husbands she is preceded in death by her son Henry Albert Guenther II.

Funeral service will be held 2pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with her son Robert Guenther officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. A private burial will take place at Spring Vale Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of N.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now