N. Loretta Bryant
Lafayette - N. Loretta Bryant, 100, a 60-year resident of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Mulberry Healthcare.
She was born September 10, 1919 in Sullivan, IN. Her first marriage was to Henry Albert Guenther. He preceded her in death. She later married Clarence "Peewee" Bryant and he also preceded her in death.
Loretta was a Culinary Specialist for Purdue University Carey Hall for 25 years before retiring.
She enjoyed knitting, playing cards and raising her five children.
She is survived by her children: Robert (Valerie) Guenther of Lafayette, Charles Guenther of Lafayette, Barbara Vandall of West Lafayette and Pamela (Clifford) Barnett of Florida. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Along with her husbands she is preceded in death by her son Henry Albert Guenther II.
Funeral service will be held 2pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with her son Robert Guenther officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. A private burial will take place at Spring Vale Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019