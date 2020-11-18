Nahieli Melina Huesca Cook
Frankfort - Nahieli Melina Huesca Cook, 43, of Frankfort, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, Florida. She was born on November 26, 1976, in Veracruz, Mexico, to Cristina Cordoba of Lafayette and the late Yocundo Huesca. She is preceded in death by her brother Edgar (wife Kim) Huesca (December 2019). Surviving is her daughter, Rachel Cook. Along with her siblings Miryam Huesca (husband Antonio Escalante) of Lafayette, Jorge (wife Teresa) Huesca of Paris, TX. Surviving as well are her nieces and nephew Karen, Melodie, Emily, and Justin. Funeral Service 2:00PM Sunday November 22, 2020 Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel 400 Twyckenham Blvd.with visitation to follow till 4:00pm. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/4bvaym-ayuda-para-funeral?utm_source=facebook
. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com