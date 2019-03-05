|
Nancy A. Pearcy
Frankfort - Nancy A. Pearcy, 87, of Frankfort, Ind., died March 3, 2019 at Wesley Manor. She was born June 16, 1931 in Cutler, Ind. to William Cleo & Mary (Biesecker) Davis. She married Robert E. Pearcy in Attica on November 27, 1955 and he preceded her in death.
Nancy moved from Cutler to Frankfort in 1941 and was a 1949 graduate of Little Jeff High School. She worked at P.R. Mallory as a machine operator for 27 years, retiring in May of 1995. Nancy was a member of the Hope United Methodist Church, Jefferson OES, where she was Worthy Matron, a former Grand Representative and she was a 50-year member. She was president of United Methodist Women, a volunteer for mental Health, Gold Ladies, Red Cross Blood Mobile, Red Hat Society and Bingo.
She is survived by six children, Joyce (Mark) Mitchell of Springport, MI, Betty (Monty) Nay of Edinburg, IN, Thomas E. (Joni) Pearcy of Michigantown, Sue (Dale) Davis of Frankfort, Michael E. (Kim) Pearcy of Michigantown, Ruth (Kenny) Foust of Rossville; son-in-law, Frank Hodgen of Frankfort; brother, Bob (Marianne) Davis of Crawfordsville; sister, Mary Jane Todd of Frankfort; 15 Grandchildren; and 28 Great Grandchildren with 2 on the way.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 3 sisters, 1 brother, son, Harry Pearcy, daughter, Patricia Hodgen and 1 great grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral celebration will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7th at the funeral home. Paul Whitaker will officiate. Burial will be in Bunnell Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Wesley Manor H Wing, 1555 N. Main St., Frankfort, IN 46041 or American Red Cross 301 E. Clinton St., Frankfort, IN 46041, envelopes will be available. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019