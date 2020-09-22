Nancy Ann Devaney
Lafayette - Nancy Ann Devaney, 85, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.
She was born September 21, 1935, in Lafayette, to the late Francis Evans and Pearl (Byrd) Evans Crider.
Nancy graduated from Wea High School and had worked for Small Parts in Logansport before retiring.
On October 21, 1998 she married the love of her life, Frederick E. Devaney in Lafayette, He passed away on April 30, 2019.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and doing crafts.
Surviving are three daughters, Kathy Harvey (husband Rick) of Lafayette, Tammy Pendleton (fiance Jess Wilkinson) of West Lafayette, and Tracy Michael (husband Bill) of Goodyear, AZ, four sons, Danny Bledsoe (companion Jane Abney) of Kirklin, Rick Bledsoe and Willie Bledsoe both of Lafayette and John Hatch of Ooltewah, TN. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her furry companion "Noel".
Nancy was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 26 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.
