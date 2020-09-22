1/1
Nancy Ann Devaney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ann Devaney

Lafayette - Nancy Ann Devaney, 85, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.

She was born September 21, 1935, in Lafayette, to the late Francis Evans and Pearl (Byrd) Evans Crider.

Nancy graduated from Wea High School and had worked for Small Parts in Logansport before retiring.

On October 21, 1998 she married the love of her life, Frederick E. Devaney in Lafayette, He passed away on April 30, 2019.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and doing crafts.

Surviving are three daughters, Kathy Harvey (husband Rick) of Lafayette, Tammy Pendleton (fiance Jess Wilkinson) of West Lafayette, and Tracy Michael (husband Bill) of Goodyear, AZ, four sons, Danny Bledsoe (companion Jane Abney) of Kirklin, Rick Bledsoe and Willie Bledsoe both of Lafayette and John Hatch of Ooltewah, TN. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her furry companion "Noel".

Nancy was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 26 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.

You may sign the guest book and leave condolences at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved