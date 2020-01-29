|
|
Nancy Ann Stinnett
Brookston - Nancy Ann Stinnett, 82, of Brookston, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born September 22, 1937 in Linton, Indiana to the late Van C. and Freeda (Sparks) Hall. She was 1955 graduate of Battle Ground High School.
Her marriage of 65 years was to Hurlie T. Stinnett on November 6, 1954 in Monticello, Indiana; he survives.
Nancy worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 13 years as Assistant Director of Personnel retiring in 1971.
Mrs. Stinnett was a 50 year member of the Brookston United Methodist Church and was active in church activities including Sunday School. She also was a Boy and Girl Scout Leader and was a member of the Brookston and Chalmers American Legion Auxiliary.
Nancy was the best mom ever. Family was the most important thing to her and she expressed her love by listening, giving and taking care of them all. She truly had a heart of gold.
Surviving with her husband Hurlie are her children, Betty "BJ" Grant (husband: Brian), Brenda Johnston, Jim Stinnett (wife: Shelly) all of Brookston; her sister, Donna Fish (husband: Donald) of Lafayette and a brother, William Hall of Fleming Island, FL. Nancy loved spending time with her grandsons, Brad, Jeff, Sean, Cody, Brandon and Vince. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death with her parents is a brother, Robert E. Hall; a sister, Mary Lou Jones and a grandson, Mikel S. Grant.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston; Rev. Mindy Huffman to officiate. Entombment to follow in TippecanoeMemory GardensCemetery, West Lafayette.
Memorials may be made in her name to the .
