Nancy Brovont



Rossville - Nancy Ann Brovont, 84, of Rossville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at home. She was born on January 14, 1936 to Herman and Cathrine (Mohler) Flora.



Nancy was united in marriage to James Brovont on February 27, 1955; he preceded her in death on August 1, 2003. Also preceding her in death were her parents, and a son-in-law, Byron Lesher.



She was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church.



Nancy is survived by five daughters; Marsha Ann Hess (husband, Karl) and Eileen Mae Lesher, both of Chambersburg, PA, Loraine Kay Benedict (husband, Omar) of Pleasant Hall, PA, Linda Sue Helman (husband, Troy) and Peggy Jo Lesher (husband, Michael) both of Waynesboro, PA; one son, Gary Lynn Brovont (wife, Gail) of Salida, CA; 29 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and two brothers, Gerald Flora (wife, Loretta) of Rossville, IN and David Flora (wife, Millie) of Cutler, IN.



Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Middle Fork Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 also at the church. Burial will follow at the adjoining cemetery. The family requests that guests follow appropriate social distancing.



Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.









