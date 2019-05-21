Nancy Brown



Lafayette - Nancy Lee Brown, 73, of Lafayette, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 in her residence.



Born on April 10, 1946 in Rensselaer, she was the daughter of the late Donald Lee Clark and Marilyn B. (Kanne) Clark. Raised in Brook, IN and actively involved in 4H, Nancy graduated from Brook High School in 1964. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and on November 27, 1965 in Rensselaer, she married Thom Brown and he survives.



Following Thom through his career in radio, Nancy served as a secretary and bookkeeper in Peoria, IL, Pittsburg, PA, Rensselaer, Delphi, and Lafayette. Nancy spent the last 9 years proudly working at Mayflower Mill and Wyandotte Elementary schools as an instructional aide.



Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved to laugh, was the life of the party, and to her, everyone was family.



Surviving with her husband of 53 years are her children: Susan (Kevin) Mason of Nashville, TN, Matt (Claire) Brown of Lafayette and Alisan (GR) Clayton of Lafayette, sister Beth Ryan (Tom) of Rensselaer and nine grandchildren: Cade, Belle, Ray, Ty, Will, Hattie, Rhett, Ryne and Harlow.



A Memorial Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Fr. Cole Daily will officiate. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Wyandotte Elementary P.T.O. who will be establishing a memorial garden in her honor. Contributions may also be sent to the school at 5865 E 50 S, Lafayette, IN 47905. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 21, 2019