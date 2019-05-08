Nancy C. Dietzen



Lafayette - Nancy C. Dietzen, 81, of Bedford, IN and formerly of Lafayette, passed away at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford Saturday evening May 4, 2019. She was born in Danville, IL August 10, 1937, the daughter of the late Cornelius Anthony and Clara Gwendolyn (Dines) Dietzen. Nancy was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy at Tipton, IN and Mundelein College in Mundelein, IL. Friends may call at St. Charles Catholic Church in Otterbein, IN from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Friday May 10, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating. Interment services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday May 10 in Sacred Heart Cemetery at Remington, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Timmy Foundation or Clothe the Child, PO Box 1510, Bedford, IN 47421. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette, IN is honored to care for the Dietzen family. Published in the Journal & Courier on May 8, 2019