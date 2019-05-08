Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
Otterbein, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
Otterbein, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Dietzen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy C. Dietzen


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy C. Dietzen Obituary
Nancy C. Dietzen

Lafayette - Nancy C. Dietzen, 81, of Bedford, IN and formerly of Lafayette, passed away at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford Saturday evening May 4, 2019. She was born in Danville, IL August 10, 1937, the daughter of the late Cornelius Anthony and Clara Gwendolyn (Dines) Dietzen. Nancy was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy at Tipton, IN and Mundelein College in Mundelein, IL. Friends may call at St. Charles Catholic Church in Otterbein, IN from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Friday May 10, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating. Interment services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday May 10 in Sacred Heart Cemetery at Remington, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Timmy Foundation or Clothe the Child, PO Box 1510, Bedford, IN 47421. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette, IN is honored to care for the Dietzen family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
Download Now