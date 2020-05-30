Nancy C. Ince
West Lafayette - Nancy Crockett Ince, 92, of West Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. She was born October 30, 1927, in Chicago, IL, to the late Franklin and Bird (Goslee) Crockett.
Nancy attended West Lafayette High School, and was a graduate of Tudor Hall in Indianapolis. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University, and a Master's Degree in Education from Purdue University.
Her marriage was to James Ince in Lafayette and he preceded her in death in 2012.
Nancy was a teacher for West Lafayette Schools for several years before retiring twenty years ago.
Nancy was an active member of Covenant Church, where she served as deacon. One of her cherished duties was visiting church members in the hospital. In recent years, as a resident of Westminster Village, she continued to use her gift of compassion by making regular visits to patients at the facility's health center.
She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Wea Plains Wednesday Club, Current Topic Club, Pickwick Club and PEO. She enjoyed oil painting, pastel, pencil, and pen and ink drawing. She showed her work in several regional art shows, including the Hoosier Salon and Round the Fountain Art Fair.
Surviving are her sons Jeffrey (Susan) Ince of Lafayette, James (Jill) Ince of Labadie, MO., 4 grandchildren and a great granddaughter. Nancy also leaves behind beloved nieces.
Nancy was preceded in death by her sister Kathryn Crockett English.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 on Tuesday, June 2, at Soller Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, Pastor Anella McFee will be officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery in West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse. You may leave memories and condolences at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from May 30 to May 31, 2020.