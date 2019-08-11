Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Battle Ground United Methodist Church
201 Tipton St.
Battle Ground, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Battle Ground United Methodist Church
201 Tipton St.
Battle Ground, IN
Nancy Carol (Stewart) Grider


1936 - 2019
Nancy Carol (Stewart) Grider Obituary
Nancy Carol (Stewart) Grider

West Lafayette - Nancy Carol (Stewart) Grider, 82, of West Lafayette, passed away at 5:01 AM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence.

She was born September 30, 1936 in Sullivan County, IN to the late Carroll B. and Genevieve (Hubble) Stewart. Nancy attended Otterbein schools and graduated from Otterbein High School in 1954.

Her marriage was to L. Wayne Grider on July 1, 1956 in Otterbein, IN, he survives.

Nancy was a faithful member of the Battle Ground United Methodist Church for several years. She loved being a homemaker, raising two daughters with Wayne. She also worked part-time for 6 years at the Purdue Veterinarian School in West Lafayette.

In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed reading, volunteering at church functions, singing in the choir, attending craft shows, and afternoon lunches with friends. Nancy was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed following her favorite driver and nephew, Tony Stewart.

Surviving along with her husband Wayne are daughters, Marsha Grider, and Deidra (Patrick) Mellady, Granddaughter, Ashley (Jeremy) Coons; grandson, Heath Mellady, Great-granddaughters, Brynn and Olivia Coons. Sister, Lorna (Jeff) Zaloudek; Brothers, Nelson and Delbert Stewart; godson and nephew, Christopher (Tracey) Stewart. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Genevieve.

Friends may call from 6-8 PM (EST) Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home in Brookston. Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with one hour prior calling at Battle Ground United Methodist Church. Pastor Sheri Rohrer to officiate. Interment to follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens of West Lafayette.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019
