|
|
Nancy Clevenger Cougill
- - Nancy Clevenger Cougill passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, in Grand Rapids, MI. Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 W. Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, IN 47304. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00, with funeral and burial services to follow.
Nancy was born July 6, 1932, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Francis and Clara Clevenger. She is survived by her son, Thomas Louis Cougill and wife Clare Vetters Cougill and their children, Marie and Catherine of Houston, Texas and her daughter, Sarah Cougill Rusthoven and husband Rick Rusthoven and their children, Carly, Riley, and Regan of Byron Center, Michigan. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Ann Stong and her husband, Doug Stong, nieces Laura Stong Baize and husband Eric Baize and Lisa Stong Lannom, as well as several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Nancy attended Burris High School in Muncie, IN, graduating in 1950. She continued her education at Ball State University and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She graduated in 1954 with a degree in education. She loved children and taught elementary school in Montana, California and Indiana. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas H. Cougill, on July 14, 1957. Nancy was a loving wife and mother who was totally devoted to her family. She spent countless hours helping with homework, girl scouts, boy scouts, volleyball, basketball, cheer and band. She never missed an event involving anyone in the family and was a constant source of support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Holland Home, who took such great care of both of our parents in their times of need. Checks can be made payable to Holland Home with a notation for the Cook Memory Care Unit: Holland Home, 2100 Raybrook Street SE, Suite 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-5783.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 25, 2019