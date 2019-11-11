Resources
Lafayette - Nancy L. Osborne Cooper, 89, passed away on Friday November 8, 2019 at The Springs of Lafayette. She was born on November 4, 1930 in Lafayette, to the late Fred H. and Locigale (Grolo) Osborne. On October 19, 1952 Nancy married Donald S. Cooper in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2012.

She was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, a 1942 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and a member of First Baptist Church since 1949. Nancy worked as a clerk for 8 years at Brotherhood Painter and Decorators. She enjoyed crafts and started a craft group at Home Hospital; and the Flower Cart Scholarship. Nancy was the past president of the PTA 2 times at Sunnyside and Vinton Elementary Schools. She was also a past Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. She volunteered at Home Hospital since 1971, and was a 50-year member of the Delta Chi Sigma Gamma Chapter.

She loved many things but chief among them was Home Hospital, Sorority, First Baptist Church, the Grief Group girls, Crafts, Purdue, Sugar and Diet Coke.

Nancy is survived by daughter, Janet L. Maclagan of Lafayette, 5 grandchildren, Alanna (James) Campbell, James E. (Aubrey) Green III, Scott Maclagan, Pam Pivaronas and Debbie (Tom) Zufan; 11 great-grandchildren and nephews Rob, Steve, Jim and Scott.

Along with her husband Donald, she is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Deborah A. Cooper and brother Robert Thomas Osborne.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday, November 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Lisa Williams Hood officiating. Burial to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church in honor of Nancy. Share memories and condolences online at www.hipensteelfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
