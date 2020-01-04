Services
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
765-379-3411
Nancy E. Gower

Nancy E. Gower Obituary
Nancy E. Gower

Rossville - Nancy E. (Beets) Gower, 64, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born December 16, 1955, in Frankfort, to Paul Arthur and Thelma Mae (Young) Beets.

In 1974, Nancy graduated from Rossville High School. She had retired in December from Beets Bookeeping in Rossville after nearly 40 years of service. Nancy enjoyed her time with family, cooking, sewing, baking Christmas cookies, traveling and most of all her cats. She had been a member of the Geetingsville Presbyterian Church.

Surviving Nancy are her daughters, Vanessa Dotson and Jessica Washam and a son, Zeke Gower, all of Rossville; grandchildren, William and Hannah Dotson and Bobby John and Brent Washam; brothers, Thomas (Phyllis) Beets of Fort Wayne, Robert Beets (Shirley Stirling) of Lacey, Wash.; and sister, Ellen Peters of Rossville.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Steven and William Beets.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel from 4 p.m. to the start of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Alan Downing will officiate. Memorials in Nancy's name may be made to Clinton County Humane Society. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
