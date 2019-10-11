|
Nancy J. Lofland
rural Frankfort - Nancy J. Lofland, 71, died October 10, 2019 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community. She was born September 30, 1948 in Lafayette, Ind. to Rolla & Mary "Dolly" (Doppelfeld) Alkire. She married Paul T. Lofland on March 24, 1979 in Chicago Heights, IL and he survives. Nancy attended Bloom High School IL and Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, IL. She was recognized as the first female journeyman mold maker in the glass industry in the United States. She worked for Owens, IL Glass Company, Newport Ammunition Depot in Newport, IN, Rexnord Chain Company and Ford Motor in Indianapolis. She and her husband moved to rural Frankfort in 1988. Nancy was a member and active in the Kelly Crossing Church of God in Frankfort. She was the Indiana State Coordinator of the "National Day of Prayer" for several years. She enjoyed intense Bible study and copied the Bible out by hand in cursive. She is survived by her husband, Paul T. Lofland of rural Frankfort, son, William "Tab" (Lisa) Muirhead of Lowell, Ind., brother, Rolla (Lynnda) Alkire of Indianapolis, 3 grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Rust, Paul Muirhead, Katelyn "Katie" Muirhead and 2 great grandchildren. Evan Rust and Corbin Muirhead. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jim K. Muirhead and sister, Connie Bell. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral Celebration will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Daniel Miller officiating. Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Beech Cemetery, Coal City, Ind. Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019