Nancy Joann Pavey



Monon - Nancy Joann Pavey, 86, of Monon, passed away unexpectedly at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette.



She was born September 24, 1932 in Carlisle, Indiana to the late Loyd C. and Hazel K. (Bonham) Rumple. She attended Princeton High School.



Her marriage of 46 years was to Donald D. Pavey on January 15, 1949 in Princeton. The couple lived most of their lives in Buffalo, Indiana. Don passed away on March 24, 1995.



Joann was a homemaker raising the couples nine children. Most important to her was spending time with her family. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed puzzles and reading. She definitely had a weakness for chocolate. Joann loved attending sporting events for her grandchildren and also liked watching sports on television, especially baseball and the Chicago Cubs. She moved to Monon 12 years ago and really enjoyed hanging out with the ladies at the senior apartments playing cards and BINGO.



Surviving are her children, Larry (Theresa) Pavey of Crown Point, Donna (Jim) Imer of Monticello, Pam Pavey of Knox, Teresa (Bruce) Stevenson of Monticello, Brenda Rudd of Reynolds and Tammy (Mike) Linback of Monon. Also surviving are two sisters, Doris McCandless of Princeton and Norma Musche of Sterling, IL; 21 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.



Preceding her in death with her parents and husband are two sons, Alan and Wayne Pavey; a daughter, Angie VanVoorst; a brother, Larry Rumple and her sister, Virginia Rainey.



Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. (EST) Monday, May 20, 2019 at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon (197 East St. Road 16). Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 also at the Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon; Pastor's Todd Masters and Bruce Elkins to officiate. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn-Mount MercyCemetery, Gary.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Joann Pavey Memorial Fund to be used for a good at a later date.



Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 18, 2019